AIMIM chief Owaisi dubs CAA 'unconstitutional'

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) "unconstitutional" and said it is made on the basis of religion, a day after the Centre said rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 will be notified "much before" the announcement of Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters here, the Hyderabad MP said, "CAA is anti-Constitution. It's a law which has been made on the basis of religion".

"CAA must be read with and understood with NPR-NRC which will lay down conditions to prove your citizenship of this country. And if that happens it will be a grave injustice, especially to the Muslims, to the Dalits and poor people of India, irrespective of the caste or religion they belong to," he said reacting to a query on reports that CAA rules will be notified by the Centre.