<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india-express">Air India Express</a> has announced new daily direct flights between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> and Bangkok, effective from Thursday.</p>.<p>The new service aims to provide travellers from Bengaluru and neighbouring regions convenient, non-stop connectivity to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thailand">Thailand</a>, especially, during the upcoming festive and holiday season, a statement issued by Air India Express said on Thursday.</p>.<p>“To celebrate the launch, the special introductory Xpress Value fares start at Rs 16,800 for a round trip. The one-way fares for Bengaluru—Bangkok is Rs 9,000 and Bangkok–Bengaluru is Rs 8,850,” the statement read.</p>.<p>Bookings are now open on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and other major booking channels.</p>.Air India Express becomes member of IATA after complying with over 900 safety standards .<p>According to the airlines company, there will be a flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok everyday at 11 am (IST), which will reach its destination at 4:45 pm (IST).</p>.<p>The return flight from Bangkok will be at 5.45 pm (IST) and it will land in Bengaluru at 8.30 pm (IST).</p>