<p>Mumbai: Strengthening connectivity between Thailand and Uttar Pradesh, Air India Express, India's first international value carrier, has announced weekly flights between the pilgrimage site of Varanasi and the Thai capital Bangkok starting February 1, 2026.</p><p>This launch will further build on Air India Express' presence in Thailand. </p><p>The airline currently connects Bangkok with Bengaluru, Lucknow, Pune, and Surat, and operates direct flights between Hyderabad and Phuket.</p><p>The new service will offer travellers from Varanasi convenient non-stop connectivity to one of Asia's most popular leisure destinations. Similarly, it will provide convenient options for tourists from Thailand to visit Varanasi, Sarnath, and other major attractions on the Buddhist circuit.</p><p>Speaking on the announcement, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, "The introduction of this non-stop service to Bangkok provides seamless access to one of India's most sought-after international destinations. It aligns with our strategic focus on enhancing direct international connectivity from the nation's rapidly growing non-metro and Tier-II cities. For inbound travellers, the service strengthens access to Varanasi - one of the world's oldest continually inhabited cities and widely regarded as India's spiritual capital - while further developing the Buddhist travel circuit for visitors from Thailand."</p>