Air India fined Rs 90 lakh by DGCA for flying with non-qualified pilots

New Delhi: The country's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 99 lakh on Air India and its two senior officials for operating a flight with non-qualified pilots.

While Air India has been penalised for Rs 90 lakh, the airline's Director of Operations Pankul Mathur and Director of Training Manish Vasavada were fined Rs six lakh and Rs three lakh respectively, a DGCA statement said.

The concerned pilot has also been warned to exercise caution to prevent such occurrences in future.

The action by the regulator came as Air India Limited operated a flight commanded by a non-trainer line captain who was paired with a non-line-released first officer. This was "viewed by the regulator as a serious scheduling incident having significant safety ramifications", the statement said.

Air India had on July 10 voluntarily reported the matter to the DGCA following which an investigation was launched.