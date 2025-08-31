Menu
19 NHPC workers trapped as both tunnels of Uttarakhand's Dhauliganga project blocked

The path leading to the normal and emergency tunnels of the Dhauliganga power project in Ealagarh area near Dharchula here in the district was blocked due to a landslide caused by heavy rains.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 13:13 IST
