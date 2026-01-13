<p>Air India is facing a London lawsuit from the estates and relatives of some of the deceased over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/air-india-plane-crash-preliminary-report-key-takeaways-3626837">June 2025 crash of a passenger jet</a> which killed 260 people.</p><p>A personal injury lawsuit was filed at the High Court by 11 claimants on December 18, according to court records. No further details were immediately available.</p><p>A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, lost height seconds after taking off from the western city of Ahmedabad on June 12 and erupted in a fireball as it hit a medical college hostel.</p>.Air India plane crash: Pilot cannot be blamed for crash, says Supreme Court.<p>There was one survivor among those on the plane, and the crash also killed 19 people on ground.</p><p>Air India and lawyers representing the claimants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p>Separately, the families of four passengers killed in the crash are suing Boeing in the United States, alleging that the accident resulted from allegedly faulty fuel switches.</p><p>The lawsuit, filed in September, blames Boeing and Honeywell, which made the switches, for the crash.</p>