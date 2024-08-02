Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till August 8

New Delhi: Air India on Friday announced suspending flights to Tel Aviv till August 8, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Tata Group-owned airline operates four weekly flights to the Israeli city from the national capital.

"In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 08 August 2024. We are continuously monitoring the situation...," the carrier said in a post on X.