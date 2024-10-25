Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Air India , Vistara customers face difficulties with contact centres due to telecom providers' tech issue

The issues were sorted out late in the evening, a source in the know said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 23:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 23:22 IST
India NewsAir IndiaVistara

Follow us on :

Follow Us