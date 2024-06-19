Air pollution killed 81 lakh globally, 21 lakh in India

Bengaluru: Air pollution is the second leading global risk factor for death, with 81 lakh across the world, including 20.87 lakh in India, in 2021 where children are increasingly becoming the victims, the fifth edition of State of Global Air (SoGA) report said.

The report, produced in partnership with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said exposure to air pollution was linked to the death of more than 7 lakh children under the age of five years. "A staggering 5 lakh of these child deaths were linked to household air pollution due to cooking indoors with polluting fuels, mostly in Africa and Asia," it said.

The report by Health Effects Institute (HEI), an independent U.S.-based nonprofit organisation, offers a detailed analysis of Global Burden of DIsease study 2021, showing that fine particulate matter (PM 2.5), household air pollution, ozone (O3) and nitrogen oxide (NO2) were having severe health impacts on human helath around the world.