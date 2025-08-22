Menu
Supreme Court refuses urgent listing on plea against UMEED portal 

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai pointed out the court had already reserved its judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 12:23 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 12:23 IST
