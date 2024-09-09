Akasa Air passenger complains about food packets; airline says probing matter

New Delhi: An Akasa Air passenger has complained that the airline allegedly served expired food packets to passengers onboard a Gorakhpur-Bengaluru flight on Saturday, following which the airline said it is undertaking a detailed probe into the incident.

After the passenger took to social media to air the grievance, the airline admitted that a few passengers were "inadvertently served refreshments that did not meet our quality standards" and expressed regret over the incident.

In a statement on Sunday, the airline said it is aware of and fully acknowledges the concern raised by a passenger, who was on flight QP 1883 from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru, regarding pre-packaged refreshments served.