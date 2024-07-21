All-party meet: Opposition raises eatery, NEET rows; govt calls for smooth running of Parliament

Suresh said Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticised the decision at the all-party meeting, while AAP's Sanjay Singh added that he also spoke on similar lines.

Singh said he raised the issue of misuse of central probe agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, and accused the Narendra Modi government of targeting AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in the Tihar jail in the excise policy case.

He claimed that the Centre has been allocating only Rs 350 crore to Delhi for the past nine years and predicted that it will remain the same when the budget is tabled on July 23.

DMK's Tiruchi Siva slammed the government for its handling of medical entrance examination NEET and pressed for a discussion on the issue.

The government on its part asked opposition parties to not disrupt Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings, seeking their cooperation in running Parliament smoothly.

Rajnath Singh, Rijiju said, recalled the opposition's relentless protest during Prime Minister Modi's reply to the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address during the previous session, and said such disruptions should not take place.

Fifty-five leaders, including the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and BJP president J P Nadda, Congress' Jairam Ramesh, Union minister and LJP leader Chirag Paswan, attended the meeting.

The government invited all parties, including those having only one member, except Independents to the meeting, which lasted for over three hours.

The TMC was not represented in the meeting as the party was busy with its annual 'Martyrs' Day' rally in Kolkata on Sunday.

YSR Congress leader V Vijaysai Reddy alleged lawlessness in Andhra Pradesh following the formation of the TDP government there and demanded President's rule in the state.

Besides seeking special category status or a special package for Bihar, JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha sought the Centre's intervention to prevent annual floods in north Bihar due to the release of water from neighbouring Nepal.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra said after the meeting that his party will play the role of a strong opposition on the floor of the House.