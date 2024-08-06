All-party meeting on Bangladesh issue under way in Parliament, S Jaishankar expected to brief leaders

Hasina, 76, landed at a military airfield, Hindon, near Delhi on Monday after leaving Dhaka, two Indian government officials told Reuters, adding that India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met her there. They did not elaborate on her stay or plans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the issue on Monday.

Meanwhile, Air India and IndiGo cancelled scheduled flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect on Monday due to the emerging situation in the wake of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning amid unprecedented anti-government protests.

A Vistara official said the airline has cancelled its flights to Dhaka for Tuesday. The airline operated the flight from Mumbai on Monday.

While Air India operates two daily flights from Delhi to Dhaka, Vistara flies daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to the Bangladesh capital.

Similarly, all train services between India and Bangladesh have been suspended indefinitely, Railway officials said on Monday.

According to the Railway Ministry, Maitri Express, Bandhan Express and Mitali Express operated their last trips in mid-July this year and have been cancelled since then due to violent protests in Bangladesh.

Both Maitri Express and Bandhan Express were initially cancelled from July 19, 2024, to August 6, 2024, they said.

