MEA rejects Bangladeshi officials claim of its involvement in clashes, says "false and baseless allegations"

"The interim government, which is unable to maintain law and order in Bangladesh, has routinely sought to shift the blame elsewhere," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 16:59 IST
Published 03 October 2025, 16:59 IST
