Amit Shah-led high-level committee approves disaster mitigation projects

The committee also approved a proposal of Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme (YAMS) at an outlay of Rs 470.50 crore from NDRF, which will be implemented in 315 most disaster-prone districts of the country for training of 1300 trained Aapda Mitra Volunteers as Master Trainers and 2.37 lakh volunteers exclusively from NCC, NSS, NYKS and BS&G (Bharat Scouts & Guides) in disaster preparedness and response.