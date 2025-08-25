<p>New Delhi: A 21-year-old man jumped into the Yamuna river from a bridge in southeast Delhi while on a video call with his sister, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 11:20 pm on Sunday when the victim, identified as Rithik, leapt off the Yamuna bridge after an argument with his sister, he said.</p>.<p>The police said a PCR call was received at the Sunlight Colony Police Station from the victim's sister, Suman, who claimed that her brother had jumped into the river during a video call with her.</p>.<p>A police team and a PCR van rushed to the spot and found a motorcycle and a mobile phone abandoned on the bridge. Suman, who lives in Karol Bagh and is preparing for the Civil Services examination, also reached the spot and narrated the sequence of events.</p>.Delhi woman dies under suspicious circumstances; father says she was harassed for dowry.<p>According to the police, Rithik had been living with his sister for the past few months while looking for a job. He was depressed following a fallout with his girlfriend, she told the police.</p>.<p>"During a video call on Sunday night, Rithik argued with his sister and, in a fit of frustration, jumped over the railing into the river," said the officer.</p>.<p>Rescue services, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Department and a team from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), were immediately called in. An NDRF motorboat team began search operations within 20 minutes after he jumped, he said.</p>.<p>The rescue operation continued through the night and was still under way on Monday morning, but the victim had not been traced so far. </p>