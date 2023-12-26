Amit Shah pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, his sons, wife on Veer Bal Diwas

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tributes to Sikh guru Gobind Singh, his sons and wife Mata Gujri on 'Veer Bal Diwas', saying their unmatched valour will continue to inspire future generations.

December 26 is observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to mark the martyrdom of the Sikh guru's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

Shah took to social media platform X and wrote, "On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji's four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert. Their unmatched valour will continue to inspire generations to come."