Amitabh Bachchan buys plot worth Rs. 14.5 crore for home in Ayodhya

The Shehanshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly purchased a plot in Ayodhya, days ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration.
As per reports, the senior Bachchan has bought the plot in a seven-star enclave in Ayodhya, The Sarayu, is developed by the Mumbai-based The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).
The piece of land is measured around 10,000 square feet and is valued at a whopping ₹14.5 crore, as per real estate industry experts. The legendary actor purchased the plot to build a home at the birthplace of Shri Ram.
According to the reports, The Sarayu project will be launched on the same day of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple inauguration, on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Prabhass’ Kalki 2898 AD, an upcoming Indian science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles and will now be released in the theatres on May 9, 2024.