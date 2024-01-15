Amitabh Bachchan buys plot worth Rs. 14.5 crore for home in Ayodhya

The Shehanshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly purchased a plot in Ayodhya, days ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration.

As per reports, the senior Bachchan has bought the plot in a seven-star enclave in Ayodhya, The Sarayu, is developed by the Mumbai-based The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

The piece of land is measured around 10,000 square feet and is valued at a whopping ₹14.5 crore, as per real estate industry experts. The legendary actor purchased the plot to build a home at the birthplace of Shri Ram.