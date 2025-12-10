Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Drop everything and focus on SIR: Yogi Adityanath to BJP workers

In the hour-long meeting, Adityanath instructed party cadres to go door-to-door in their booths and identify who has submitted SIR forms and who has not.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 01:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 01:47 IST
BJPYogi Adityanath

Follow us on :

Follow Us