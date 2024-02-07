Amnesty International calls for end to 'unlawful demolitions' of Muslims' homes, businesses in India

In two reports, titled If you speak up, your house will be demolished: Bulldozer Injustice in India and Unearthing Accountability: JCB's Role and Responsibility in Bulldozer Injustice in India, the rights group documented the 'punitive demolition' of Muslim properties in at least five states with a widespread use of JCB-branded bulldozers or diggers as the brand of choice in a hate campaign against the minority community.