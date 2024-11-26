Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Andhra Pradesh mulls scrapping Adani power deal amid US 'bribery' indictment

Most of the alleged bribes - $228 million - were paid to a government official to get Andhra Pradesh's state electricity distribution companies to agree to purchase power, stated the US indictment.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 04:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 04:57 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGautam AdaniAndhra PradeshTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us