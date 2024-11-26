Andhra Pradesh mulls scrapping Adani power deal amid US 'bribery' indictment

<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh state is <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/will-study-us-chargesheet-reports-act-on-it-says-andhra-cm-on-adani-bribery-case-3287372">reviewing</a> government files and will explore if it is possible to cancel a power supply contract linked to the Adani Group, whose billionaire founder has been indicted in the United States, a top official told <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>US authorities have charged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gautam-adani">Gautam Adani</a> and seven others with agreeing to pay bribes of $265 million to unnamed Indian government officials to obtain solar power-supply contracts in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir, between 2021 and 2022.</p><p>Most of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/explained-why-adani-was-indicted-in-the-us-3287029">alleged bribes</a> - $228 million - were paid to a government official to get Andhra Pradesh's state electricity distribution companies to agree to purchase power, stated the US indictment. Adani has said the allegations are baseless.</p><p>Andhra Pradesh's state government was "digging into all the internal files" from the previous administration, under which the alleged misconduct took place, state Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav told <em>Reuters</em> on Monday.</p>.Telangana govt rejects Adani Group's Rs 100-cr donation for Young India’s Skills university amid US 'bribery' indictment.<p>"We will also examine what can be done next, like is there a possibility to cancel the contract ... state government is looking into this issue closely," Keshav said.</p><p>A spokesperson for the Adani Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.</p><p>The previous Andhra Pradesh ruling party, YSR Congress Party, last week denied any wrongdoing.</p><p>The US indictment document said that following payment of alleged bribes to Indian officials, Andhra Pradesh's electricity distribution companies entered into a power supply agreement to purchase "approximately seven gigawatts of solar power - by far the largest amount of any Indian state or region."</p><p>The US charges are the biggest setback for billionaire Adani, whose company shares and bonds have fallen sharply since the indictment.</p><p>French oil major TotalEnergies, which has a 20 per cent stake in Adani Green, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/adani-green-plunges-11-after-totalenergies-says-it-will-make-no-new-financial-contribution-3290784">halted</a> further investment into the Adani Group on Monday.</p>