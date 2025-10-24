Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Abundant opportunities to invest in Andhra Pradesh's oil sector, says CM N Chandrababu Naidu to UAE executives

On the second day of his tour, the CM apprised Bin Thalit that places surrounding Krishnapatnam, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Kakinada ports are more suitable for investments in petroleum products.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 18:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 18:32 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshOilUAEN Chandrababu Naidu

Follow us on :

Follow Us