Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy could face bumpy road after dropping MLAs from polls list

Hyderabad: YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has a rough road ahead of him after he dropped some senior leaders from the list of candidates for the assembly elections.
At least 10 sitting MLAs and three MPs are unhappy, according to sources. Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy have openly criticised the party and decided to quit. Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayalu and Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasula Reddy are contemplating jumping the fence.
In the second list, Jagan announced changes of in-charges in 35 assembly segments, and 13 sitting MLAs have been denied tickets for the upcoming elections.
It was reported earlier that after BRS's loss in Telangana Jagan may deny tickets to at least 40 MLAs. Jagan believes that re-nominating some sitting MLAs could cost the party as was the case for BRS.
Apart from Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, tickets were denied to Golla Babu Rao from Payakaraopeta, TJR Sudhakar Babu from Santhanuthalapadu and Tippala Nagi Reddy from Gajuwaka, industries minister Gudivada Amarnath from Anakapalle, Pendem Dorababau from Pithapuram, Kondeti Chittibabu from P Gannavaram, Jyothula Chanti Babu from Jaggampeta, Parvatha Purnachandra Prasad from Prathipadu, Karanam Dharmasri from Chodavaram, PV Sidda Reddy of Kadiri, K Chenna Kesava Reddy of Yemmiganur, Chetti Palguna of Araku-ST and Malladi Vishnu from Vijayawada Central. Amarnath will be accommodated somewhere else, added sources.
When Darsi MLA Maddisetty Venu Gopal was asked to contest from Ongole Lok Sabha seat, he was non committal. Former minister Sidda Raghava Rao’s family was offered the Ongole assembly segment which they declined. Magunta Srinuvasula Reddy whose name along with his son Raghav Reddy was in the Delhi liquor scam case was denied Ongole Lok Sabha ticket and he could quit the party. Lavu Krishnadevarayalu was asked to shift from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha to Guntur Lok Sabha, which he was not keen on and conveyed it to Jagan.
"Jagan has deceived my family. I switched to YSRCP from Congress. He had assured me a cabinet berth. Now, citing some surveys he is denying me a ticket. I’m quitting YSRCP. I will contest from Rayadurgam as an independent candidate and my wife or son will contest from Kalyandurg. I waited for many hours in the CMO to meet the CM. Instead, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy came out and told me that I would not be given a ticket in the assembly polls. This is such a humiliation,” said Ramachandra Reddy.