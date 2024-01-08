Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy could face bumpy road after dropping MLAs from polls list

"Jagan has deceived my family. I switched to YSRCP from Congress. He had assured me a cabinet berth. Now, citing some surveys he is denying me a ticket. I’m quitting YSRCP. I will contest from Rayadurgam as an independent candidate and my wife or son will contest from Kalyandurg. I waited for many hours in the CMO to meet the CM. Instead, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy came out and told me that I would not be given a ticket in the assembly polls. This is such a humiliation,” said Ramachandra Reddy.