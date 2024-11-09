Home
Andhra Pradesh CM launches demo seaplane flight from Vijayawada to Srisailam

According to CM Naidu, seaplane services would be an innovative opportunity which will promote economic activities to create employment.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 09:18 IST

