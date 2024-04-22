Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Sharmila owes Rs 82 crore to brother CM Jagan, declares family assets of Rs 182 crore

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh PCC chief Y S Sharmila owes over Rs 82 crore to her Chief Minister brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to her election affidavit in which she has declared that her family owns total assets worth Rs 168 crore.

According to the election affidavit filed by Sharmila, the state Congress chief also owes Rs 19.56 lakh to her sister-in-law and Jagan’s wife Bharathi Reddy.

Sharmila filed her nomination on April 20 as the candidate from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

“It has been included that Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a loan to me. For the sake of clarification, in society any brother should give away his sister’s share in the property, because that is her right. It is the responsibility of the brother.