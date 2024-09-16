Andhra Pradesh Minister Ponguru Narayana allays fears of flooding, says 'Amaravati is in safe zone'

Hyderabad: Allaying fears of flooding, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana on Monday made it clear that Amaravathi is in a very safe zone and asked the people not to believe the misinformation being spread by the YSRCP leaders.

The recent floods close to Vijayawada had killed more than 30 persons and inundated majority of the town throwing life out of gear for almost 10 days. In some areas normalcy is yet to be restored. Amidst reports that Amaravati also faced flooding, Narayana clarified Amaravathi is in a safe zone.



"The previous government with certain political motives had resorted to miss propaganda and there is absolutely no problem, whatsoever, for Amaravathi," Narayana told media persons.

The Minister also clarified that the capital city will not face any kind of problems with the floods to the Krishna river.