At least 17 workers killed in reactor blast at Pharma factory in Andhra Pradesh

The injured workers are receiving medical treatment, with some in critical condition. The factory building has sustained extensive damage due to the explosion, raising concerns about the possibility of several people trapped under the rubble. The intensity of the explosion was so severe that while the reactor was on the ground floor, the concrete roof of the first floor was ripped, and the second floor was also damaged.

A rescue operation is under way, with three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed at the chemical factory. The authorities have arranged to bring in heavy cranes to clear the debris.

Confirming the death toll, state deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan said, “I am deeply distressed to learn about the devastating accident at the Pharma SEZ in Atchutapuram, Anakapalli district, which has resulted in the loss of 16 lives and left over 50 people injured. The reactor blast at the Essenia Pharma company is a tragic incident that has shaken me.”

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred during the lunch break when workers were taking rest. Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan said that around 381 people work at the factory in two shifts. She said efforts are under way to rescue the trapped workers and provide better medical treatment to the injured.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been in constant touch with the District Collector of Anakapalli over the phone, receiving updates on the situation at Atchutapuram SEZ. He has instructed the health secretary to rush to the spot immediately. The Chief Minister has directed the Collector to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment. If required, air ambulances should be deployed to transport the injured to hospitals. Chandrababu Naidu will visit the accident site on Thursday to assess the situation and meet the injured persons.