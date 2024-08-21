At least 17 workers killed in reactor blast at Pharma factory in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: At least 17 workers died and around 50 injured in a reactor blast that took place at a pharmaceutical factory in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Wednesday.
The death toll from the reactor blast at the Escientia Advanced Sciences factory located in Atchutapuram SEZ in the Anakapalli district is likely to go up as the condition of at least seven more workers is said to be critical.
The reactor explosion ignited a massive fire, trapping several workers inside the facility. At least 12 large fire brigades rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. The accident caused thick smoke that covered the pharmaceutical company's surrounding area. The loud noise from the explosion caused panic among the local villagers.
The injured workers are receiving medical treatment, with some in critical condition. The factory building has sustained extensive damage due to the explosion, raising concerns about the possibility of several people trapped under the rubble. The intensity of the explosion was so severe that while the reactor was on the ground floor, the concrete roof of the first floor was ripped, and the second floor was also damaged.
A rescue operation is under way, with three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed at the chemical factory. The authorities have arranged to bring in heavy cranes to clear the debris.
Confirming the death toll, state deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan said, “I am deeply distressed to learn about the devastating accident at the Pharma SEZ in Atchutapuram, Anakapalli district, which has resulted in the loss of 16 lives and left over 50 people injured. The reactor blast at the Essenia Pharma company is a tragic incident that has shaken me.”
According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred during the lunch break when workers were taking rest. Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan said that around 381 people work at the factory in two shifts. She said efforts are under way to rescue the trapped workers and provide better medical treatment to the injured.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been in constant touch with the District Collector of Anakapalli over the phone, receiving updates on the situation at Atchutapuram SEZ. He has instructed the health secretary to rush to the spot immediately. The Chief Minister has directed the Collector to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment. If required, air ambulances should be deployed to transport the injured to hospitals. Chandrababu Naidu will visit the accident site on Thursday to assess the situation and meet the injured persons.
The injured workers were shifted to the NTR hospital in Anakapalli town, the KG hospital in Vizag city, and a few other hospitals.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has ordered an inquiry into the major mishap.
State Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash also said that a probe has been ordered to ascertain whether the mishap was caused by negligence on the part of the factory authorities or by a lack of adequate fire safety measures. Anakapalli and Srikakulam districts are home to several bulk drug units and frequent mishaps have raised an alarm among the citizens.
Subhash said that the previous government's third-party agency policy is to blame for the drop in safety standards in businesses, "which results in accidents".
“The previous government's third-party agency policy has led to a complete decline in safety standards for companies. The Labour Department has been neglected, and the contract labour system is prevalent in Visakhapatnam. The management of ESI hospitals has also been neglected, and central funds have not been utilised properly,” he added.
He also said that the benefits and welfare schemes for construction workers have also been stopped.
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded Rs 1 crore in compensation for each of the deceased's families. Jagan would visit the accident site in Atchutapuram SEZ on August 23.
He also urged the government to provide the best medical treatment to the injured, free of charge, and to offer financial assistance until they fully recover. He called for a high-level investigation into the reactor explosion.