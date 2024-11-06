Home
B R Naidu assumes charge as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman

After taking oath, Naidu said most priority of the present TTD Trust Board is to safeguard the sanctity of the world renowned Hindu Pilgrim Centre in Tirumala.
06 November 2024

