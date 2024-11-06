B R Naidu assumes charge as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman

<p>Industrialist and media entrepreneur, BR Naidu took oath as the Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams <strong>(</strong>TTD) Trust Board in Tirumala temple on Wednesday. TTD Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao administered his oath in front of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Bangaru Vakili inside the Tirumala temple.<br><br>Later he had darshan of the presiding deity along with his family members.<br><br>At Ranganayakula Mandapam he was offered Vedaseervachanam by the Vedic Pandits followed by the distribution of Theertha Prasadams, lamination photo of Lord, TTD calendars and diaries.<br><br>Earlier, following the temple tradition, BR Naidu had darshan of Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy and Swamy Pushkarini. Also some of the newly appointed TTD board members took oath.</p>.The Tuesday Interview | TTD will offer VRS to non-Hindu staff or surrender them to AP govt, says B R Naidu.<p>Later talking to the media, Naidu said the top most priority of the present TTD Trust Board is to safeguard the sanctity of the world renowned Hindu Pilgrim Centre, Tirumala and provide hassle free darshan to the multitude of visiting pilgrims to the Hill Town.</p>.<p>The TTD Board chief has thanked chief minister N Chandra Babu Naidu for selecting him to the coveted post which used to be his long pending dream. "I used to offer prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy every year trekking the footpath route since my childhood. Today, Sri Venkateswara Swamy blessed me with this rare opportunity of serving His abode and offering service to the millions and millions of devotees visiting Tirumala. For achieving this divine goal I need the support of the entire work force of TTD and media,” he maintained.<br><br>Later he said, upon the instructions of CM , TTD mandarins have successfully conducted the annual brahmotsavams during last month in Tirumala and he aspired same team work will be continued to execute many more pilgrim friendly initiatives during his term to uphold the sanctity of Tirumala.</p>.All those who work at Tirumala should be Hindus, says newly-appointed chairman of TTD.<p>Earlier, the Chairman had an introductory session with all the senior officers of TTD. The TTD EO Syamala Rao presented a brief PPT on the various activities of TTD and explained the importance of each department including the Tirumala temple, local temples, Annaprasadam, Vigilance, Health, Transport and IT, Gosala, Garden and Forests, Educational institutions and hospitals, medical, PR wing, Reception, Kalyanakatta, Hindu Dharmic Projects in the massive religious organisation besides taking care of the pilgrim darshan, accommodation and other facilities.</p><p>He said, TTD is like an ocean and is like a mini state government and highlighted the dedication of the employees in taking forward the reputation of the institution at all levels with their commitment.</p>