Budameru breaches plugged, flood inflows to Vijayawada reduced: Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that Budameru breaches have been plugged and flood inflows to Vijayawada were reduced.

The chief minister noted that the government was collecting data on rainfall for assessment and also clearing the blockades caused by the floods. It rained heavily for about two hours in Vijayawada on Saturday afternoon.

"We have plugged Budameru breaches and currently the inflows coming to Vijayawada have been reduced," said Naidu, addressing a press conference at NTR district collectorate.