Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Captured Venezuelan president Maduro, wife once sought blessings of Satya Sai Baba, visited Puttaparthi

The Sai Trust noted that Venezuela holds a special place among the 113 countries where the Sathya Sai movement is active.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 12:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 12:56 IST
India NewsVenezuelaSai BabaNicolas Maduro

Follow us on :

Follow Us