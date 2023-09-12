Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's house custody petition rejected by court

The TDP chief is lodged in prison in a multi-crore corruption scam case.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 11:33 IST

Follow Us

A local court in Vijayawada on Tuesday rejected a house custody petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in an alleged multi-crore scam and is currently lodged at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in judicial custody for 14 days.

House custody was not granted, Naidu's lawyer Jayakar Matta told PTI.

On Monday, a team of lawyers headed by senior counsel Siddharth Luthra representing Naidu had filed a petition to grant house custody for the former CM citing threat perception.

Naidu is a Z-plus category security protectee. A

local court in Vijayawada remanded Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday for his alleged role in the multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 September 2023, 11:33 IST)
India NewsTDPChandrababu NaiduAndra Pradesh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT