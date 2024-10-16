Home
Heavy rains lash parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh, officials on high alert

Under the influence of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal—Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts witnessed heavy rains, bringing daily life to a standstill.
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 12:39 IST

