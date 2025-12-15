<p>Belagavi: Unfavourable climatic conditions for the takeoff of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=indigo">IndiGo</a>'s Delhi-Belagavi flight caused a four-hour delay on Monday. </p><p>The flight was carrying Karnataka ministers H K Patil and other <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a> MLAs. </p><p>The flight was scheduled to arrive at the Belagavi airport by 8:15 am but dense fog led to the flight arriving only at 12:15 pm. </p><p>Along with Patil, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed, MLAs N H Konreddy, G S Patil and others were on the flight.</p>