Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Implement all welfare programmes meant for unorganised workers: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu tells officials

The CM stressed the need for upgrading skills of workers to avail employment opportunities both in the country and abroad.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 06:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 06:43 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshChandrababu Naidu

Follow us on :

Follow Us