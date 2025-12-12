<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> on Friday laid the foundation stone for global IT major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cognizant">Cognizant</a>’s new campus in Visakhapatnam, marking another milestone in the state’s push to position the city as a major technology hub.</p><p>The state government has allotted 21.31 acres at Kapuluppada IT Hills for the construction of the company’s world-class IT facility focused on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation. The project, to be developed in three phases at an estimated cost of Rs 1,583 crore, is expected to create employment opportunities for around 8,000 professionals.</p><p>Until the first phase is completed, Cognizant will operate temporarily from the Mahati Fintech Building at Rushikonda IT Park (Hill-2). The facility will focus on technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, Digital Engineering, and Cloud Solutions.</p>.Cognizant opens Artificial Intelligence Lab in Bengaluru.<p>Construction of the first phase, set to begin in 2026, will accommodate 3,000 associates upon its completion in early 2029. Later phases will expand the total capacity to 8,000. </p><p>“We are delighted to welcome Cognizant to Visakhapatnam. This facility represents a landmark step in realizing our vision to make Andhra Pradesh a global destination where enterprises can build, innovate, and grow,” said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. </p><p>“This investment will create 20,000 high-quality jobs, enhance the region’s digital capabilities, and accelerate the state’s innovation-driven, technology-led growth,” he said</p><p>IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh described the development as a turning point in Visakhapatnam’s emergence as a major technology hub. “Cognizant’s presence will open new opportunities for our youth and reinforce the city’s position as the state’s financial and digital capital,” he said.</p>.Microsoft joins hands with TCS, Cognizant, Wipro and Infosys to deploy Copilot.<p>Cognizant CEO S Ravi Kumar called the groundbreaking a defining milestone in the company’s India growth journey. “The new campus and our interim techfin centre demonstrate our confidence in Visakhapatnam’s talent pool and long-term potential,” he said.</p><p>The interim techfin centre will feature a client experience zone and collaborative workspaces for more than 1,000 associates based in and around Visakhapatnam.</p><p>Since 2024, Cognizant has expanded its footprint in India with new delivery centres in Bhubaneswar, Indore, and GIFT City, Gujarat. India remains central to Cognizant’s global operations, with about 70 per cent of its 349,800 workforce based in the country. </p><p>The Visakhapatnam expansion builds on the company’s existing presence across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai.</p>.'90% of jobs could experience some degree of disruption by Gen AI': Cognizant-Oxford Economics study.<p><strong>Sattva Group to develop Rs 1,500 crore tech park in Vizag</strong></p><p>In another major development, Sattva Group, one of India’s leading real estate and infrastructure firms, broke ground for its landmark 30-acre Sattva Vantage Vizag Campus on Friday — a next-generation, mixed-use development poised to redefine Visakhapatnam’s urban and economic landscape.</p><p>The groundbreaking marks the beginning of one of the largest private-sector investments in the region, reinforcing Visakhapatnam’s emergence as a dynamic economic centre.</p><p>The project aligns with the “Developing Visakhapatnam Economic Region as a Global Economic Hub” report released recently by NITI Aayog, which identifies the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) as one of India’s most promising growth corridors. </p>.Sattva Group, Innovalus launch GCCBase to power next phase of growth for GCCs.<p>The report projects the regional economy to expand from USD 52 billion to USD 125–135 billion by FY2032, and further to USD 750–800 billion by 2047, driven by technology, port-led development, industrial growth, and next-generation infrastructure.</p><p>With an investment outlay of Rs 1,500 crore, the Sattva Vantage Vizag Campus will feature Grade-A office spaces, premium residences, integrated retail and hospitality, and ESG-focused infrastructure designed around smart mobility, renewable energy, and sustainable urban living. </p><p>Once operational, it is expected to generate over 25,000 direct jobs and 40,000–45,000 indirect opportunities, making it one of coastal Andhra Pradesh’s largest future employment hubs.</p>