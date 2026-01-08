Jagan slams Andhra CM Naidu over second phase of Amaravati land acquisition

<p>Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday strongly criticised the Chandrababu Naidu government’s move to push a second phase of land acquisition in Amaravati, calling it “sheer insanity” and questioning the logic behind expanding land pooling when even the first phase remains unfinished. </p><p>He also said that Amaravati is being built in the river bed and the Supreme Court must take suo moto cognisance of the issue.</p><p>Referring to the government’s Detailed Project Report, YS Jagan recalled that during the first phase, the TDP government had said it needed 50,000 acres and that it would cost Rs 2 crore per acre just to lay roads, provide electricity, water supply and sewerage systems. </p>.As Andhra Pradesh pins hopes on Amaravati, Telangana quietly pushes ahead with its own ‘future city’ plan.<p>"By their own figures, this meant Rs 1 lakh crore was required for the first phase alone. Even today, no one knows when that Rs. 1 lakh crore will come, or how it will come," he said, pointing out that despite taking farmers’ lands, even basic promised development has not materialised.</p><p>“The first 50,000 acres itself has not been developed. Farmers are crying today. They are asking what you have done, why you took our land, and what we got in return. They are left with nothing, and there is no development also, because Rs.1 lakh crore is required even to lay roads, drainage, electricity and sewage,” he said.</p><p>Jagan said capital was being decided and expanded without addressing the reality on the ground, and without answering farmers who are questioning why their lands were taken when neither development nor livelihood security has been ensured.</p><p>Calling the entire approach irrational, he said the situation prevailing in Amaravati reflects 'insanity'.</p>