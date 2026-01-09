<p>Building on the massive hype of last year’s title announcement, the first teaser for this Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer has finally arrived. The glimpse has already taken the audience by sweet surprise, perfectly capturing the "edge-of-the-seat" tension and dark atmosphere that everyone has been eager to witness.</p><p>The teaser takes audiences into the world of two content creators from completely different backgrounds who come together for a collaboration driven by curiosity, clout and chemistry. What starts as a fun, high-energy adventure quickly takes a dark turn, turning into a pulse-pounding fight for survival as they come face to face with a menacing crocodile. Will they manage to escape, or will the croc turn their collaboration into a nightmare?</p>.<p>Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the teaser blends romance, adrenaline and danger with fresh, new-age storytelling. Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor star in lead roles and promise an experience that will turn an ordinary date into a chilling memory, making it the perfect #DateFright experience for audiences seeking something beyond the usual Valentine’s watch.</p><p>Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, <em>Tu Yaa Main</em> is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film speaks directly to today’s youth, blending raw emotion with edge-of-the-seat storytelling, and is set for release on 13 February 2026.</p>