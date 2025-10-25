<p>Hyderabad: In a twist to the Kurnool bus tragedy, it has now emerged that Siva Sankar, whose bike triggered the inferno that killed 19 passengers on Friday, had skidded and died before the ill-fated bus dragged his vehicle.</p><p>According to Kurnool police, the bike involved in the accident carried both Sankar and his friend, identified as Yerriswami alias Nani, who was riding pillion. </p><p>CCTV footage from a petrol bunk a few kilometers from the mishap site showed the duo arriving together. The footage captured Sankar impatiently calling out to attendants for fuel. Further footage showed the bike skidding inside the bunk, leading police to suspect that Sankar may have consumed alcohol before the incident.</p><p>The preliminary probe revealed that Sankar and Yerriswami got the bike refueled for petrol worth Rs 300 before continuing. Shortly after leaving, near Chinnatekur, Sankar lost control and hit a road divider, dying instantly. Yerriswami escaped with minor injuries and fled, leaving the bike on the Kurnool highway. He is now in the custody of the Kurnool police.</p>.Kurnool bus fire : Andhra bus accident victims' DNA profiling to be completed by Monday, says official.<p>“We questioned Yerriswami from several angles during the inquiry. The pulsar bike on which they were traveling stopped at the HP petrol bunk near the Kia showroom around 2:24 am to refuel petrol worth Rs 300 before the crash. Shortly after leaving, near Chinnatekur, Sankar skidded and hit the road divider on the highway. He died on the spot. Yerriswami, who was seated behind him, escaped with minor injuries. At the accident site, Yerriswami pulled Sankar from the road to check his breathing and attempted to move the fallen bike after realising that he was dead. At that moment, the bus arrived and hit the bike, dragging it a short distance,” said Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil.</p><p>As flames erupted under the bus, Yerriswami panicked and fled the scene, heading back to his native village, Tuggali. Later, after examining the footage police came to know about the pillion rider and inquired about Yerriswami and took him into custody.</p><p>“Ulakonda Police have registered a case regarding this accident, and the investigation is continuing,” added SP Patil.</p><p>Teams from the Road Transport Authority and police on Saturday examined the spot where Sankar’s body was found, about 200 to 300 meters before the site where the bus went up in flames. They inspected the area for potential signs of the bike hitting the divider.</p><p><strong>Bus flouted all safety norms</strong></p><p>Initial inspection by the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed that V Kaveri Travels flouted almost all safety norms mandated for AC sleeper buses.</p><p>Sources in the state RTA indicated that the Scania made AC bus might not have received approval for conversion into a sleeper coach. While registered initially as a 43-seater, it had been modified to accommodate 42 berths, both upper and lower. RTA officials are probing this angle further.</p>.20 charred to death as Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus bursts into flames on Kurnool highway; Andhra govt forms probe panel.<p>Under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), AC sleeper buses must adhere to strict safety guidelines detailed in the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS), primarily AIS 119 and AIS 153. These norms regulate vehicle construction, fire safety, emergency exits, and interior material use.</p><p>Every sleeper coach must also be fitted with a Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) compliant with AIS 135:2016, designed to detect and automatically suppress fires in the passenger area. It was found that the R Kaveri bus lacked this system.</p><p>Materials used in its construction, including upholstery, curtains, cushions, and pillows, must be fire-retardant as per IS 15061:2002 standards. However, the materials in this bus were reportedly highly inflammable.</p><p>For sleeper coaches up to 12 meters in length, at least four emergency exits are mandated, one door and two roof hatches among them. Larger buses require a minimum of five exits, and every berth must be equipped with a hammer to break windows during emergencies. Very few hammers were found inside the gutted bus.</p><p>All these crucial safety measures, officials said, were blatantly ignored.</p>