Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Kurnool bus tragedy: All 19 bodies identified, handed over to families after DNA tests

The family members of victims from Bihar and Tamil Nadu decided to cremate the bodies in Andhra Pradesh, for which the state government made necessary arrangements.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 10:28 IST
India NewsKurnoolDNAdead bodies

Follow us on :

Follow Us