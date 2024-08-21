Lord's abode Tirumala stares at 'unusual' water crisis, pilgrims advised against wastage

Hyderabad: The Tirumala temple, the abode of Lord Sri Venkateswara, located amidst seven hills of the Seshachalam range in the Chittoor district, is staring at a possible water crisis, and the temple authorities are appealing to the thousands of pilgrims who visit the temple daily to use water in a thrifty manner and avoid any wastage.

On average, around 50,000 to 1 lakh devotees visit the temple daily, and the numbers swell during festivals and the holiday season.

On Wednesday, TTD officials assessed the available water in the five prime dams at Tirumala to see if they meet the water needs of the locals and pilgrims in Hill Town. The assessment concluded that the water currently available will suffice for the requirements for the next 120–130 days due to the meager rainfall received so far.