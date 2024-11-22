Man dies of cardiac arrest while presenting wedding gift to couple

<p>A wedding in Andhra Pradesh took a tragic turn when one of the guests suffered a cardiac arrest while handing over the gift to the newly married couple. </p><p>In a video circulating on social media, the man can be seen losing his balance as he stood on the stage with others, waiting for the couple to open the gift. Soon after, he gestures his friends to give him a hand to prevent him from falling.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Vamsi. He was working with etailer Amazon in Bengaluru</p>.<p>Vamsi had travelled to Penumada village in Kurnool to attend his friend's wedding when the incident took place. </p><p>He was rushed to Dhone City Government Hospital where he succumbed to the arrest. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/young-adults-heart-attacks-2836703">Doctors have attributed</a> lifestyle-induced risk factors such as stress, unhealthy eating habits, poor sleeping patterns, low recreational levels and addiction to smoke and alcohol, as some of the main causes of a heart attacks in young adults. </p><p>In Bengaluru alone, there has been a surge of 22 per cent in the incidence of heart attacks among youngsters in the last 10 years.</p><p>The fast-paced lifestyle of people today, coupled with the intense pressure to succeed, is creating stress and taking a toll on the health of the young. Anxiety and depression are common among the younger generations, and these stressors have a direct impact on the heart as they cause inflammation in the body and elevate levels of cortisol - a hormone that damages the heart and blood vessels, as per a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/are-you-at-risk-of-heart-disease-2877791">report </a>in <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Genetic predisposition, family history, co-morbidities, diet rich in trans fats, stress with heightened systemic inflammation, smoking, high alcohol consumption and sedentary lifestyle are other major risk factors.</p><p><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p>