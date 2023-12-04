Heavy rain alerts issued as 'Michaung' intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm

Amaravati: Heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday under the influence of cyclonic storm 'Michaung' as the state government issued an alert to the eight districts as it nears the southern coastal region before landfall.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the cyclone with senior officials on Monday and set several relief efforts in motion.

Also, an alert was issued to the districts of Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall near Bapatla on Tuesday around noon, accompanied by winds reaching up to 100 km per hour.

Gales are also expected to gust up to 110 kmph during Tuesday forenoon.

The weather system is expected to persist until December 7 and thereafter become a deep depression, the statement said.

Besides the sanction of Rs 2 crore to Tirupati district and Rs 1 crore each to Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada districts for relief measures, the Chief Minister said and promised additional funds if needed.

Further, he said it was decided to deploy senior IAS officers as special officers in the affected districts from Monday to join the relief efforts, focusing on preventing loss of life, both human and livestock.