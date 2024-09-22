'Naidu pathological & habitual liar': Jagan in letter to PM Modi denying 'Tirupati laddu' allegations

"The robust practices in place for decades in TTD could identify the questionable quality and therefore the ghee was not used. Despite this comforting scenario, Naidu chose to callously make a remark that Tirumala Laddus were made with animal fats and not with ghee. Naidu knew that this was absolutely untrue but recklessly made this comment regardless of the deep pain that such comment can cause to crores of Hindu devotees who regard the Tirumala Laddu as the most sacred prasadam,” Jagan added in the letter.

He emphasized the robustness of the long-standing procurement processes and quality checks in place at TTD to ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are used in preparing the prasadam. He provided details about the strict e-tendering process, NABL-accredited lab tests, and the multi-level checks that are conducted before any material is used, highlighting that even during the TDP regime, similar measures were in place.

He expressed concerns over the harm these allegations could cause to the reputation of TTD and the faith of millions of devotees. He urged Prime Minister Modi to reprimand Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his actions and bring the truth to light, restoring the trust and faith of the devotees.

This letter comes in light of the completion of 100 days of the new government, during which Chandrababu Naidu made the controversial remarks at a political meeting, two months after the ghee tanker in question was rejected by TTD’s rigorous quality control system. Jagan reiterated that the former Chief Minister’s baseless claims are nothing short of an attempt to divert attention from the failures of his government and to further his political agenda.

The YSRCP Chief requested PM Modi’s intervention to protect the sanctity of the Tirumala temple and to prevent any further damage to the sentiments of devotees.

“Chandrababu Naidu, a pathological and habitual liar, has stooped so low as to seriously hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives. His actions have indeed lowered not only the stature of a Chief Minister but also that of everyone in public life and also the sanctity of the world renowned TTD and its practices. Sir, the entire Country looks to you at this crucial juncture. It is very imperative that Naidu be reprimanded in severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies and the truth be brought to light. This would help allay the suspicions that Naidu has created in the minds of crores of hindu devotees and restore their faith in the sanctity of the TTD,” Jagan said in the letter to PM Modi.