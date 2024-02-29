Naidu, Pawan say they joined hands for 'future of Andhra Pradesh'

Even as there were incidents of dissidence over seat sharing after the first list was announced both the alliance partners planned a series of meetings to bring synergy between the workers of both the parties.

“We are fighting against the YSRCP dacoits. To save the state, we are holding this meeting for the first time. This meeting will change the future of the state. The people are ready to chase away the leaders who damaged the state with their ego,"Naidu recalled.

"People have to understand the situation of the state in 2024 and step for a new future. In 2014, before the elections, Pawan Kalyan came forward voluntarily to support TDP and BJP to save the state as it was formed after bifurcation. We have taken power as a responsibility and used our brains for the state every moment,” he added.

Pawan Kalyan said that the YSRCP had caused injustice to every section of society including women, farmers, students. Pawan Kalyan further said that he had felt bad when a senior leader like Naidu was put behind bars for 53 days.

He said that the countdown for Jagan's ouster had begun. He also said that despite having good acting skills and have many ways to make money, Pawan Kayan said he had hit the roads to save Andhra Pradesh that was totally destroyed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.