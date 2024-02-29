Naidu, Pawan say they joined hands for 'future of Andhra Pradesh'

Hyderabad: Terming the upcoming elections are crucial for Andhra Pradesh, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday, said they have joined hands not for their personal gain and for power but for the state and future of five crore people.
Both the leaders had shared dais at a public meeting — TDP-Jana Sena’s 'Telugu Jana' Vijaya Ketanam Jenda Meeting in Tadepalligudem, on Wednesday after releasing the first list of both the parties a few days ago.
"We teamed up to save the state which had been destroyed by Jagan. To save the democracy that was killed and to help the farmers and the students, we jointly entered the war. We are stepping together to save the poor. Our alliance is for YSRCP free state and to save the self-respect of Telugu people. As a senior leader, I cannot remain silent after witnessing the damage done by a person with his ego. At the same time, Pawan Kalyan, who has the nature of questioning injustice, will also not remain silent," said Naidu.
Even as there were incidents of dissidence over seat sharing after the first list was announced both the alliance partners planned a series of meetings to bring synergy between the workers of both the parties.
“We are fighting against the YSRCP dacoits. To save the state, we are holding this meeting for the first time. This meeting will change the future of the state. The people are ready to chase away the leaders who damaged the state with their ego,"Naidu recalled.
"People have to understand the situation of the state in 2024 and step for a new future. In 2014, before the elections, Pawan Kalyan came forward voluntarily to support TDP and BJP to save the state as it was formed after bifurcation. We have taken power as a responsibility and used our brains for the state every moment,” he added.
Pawan Kalyan said that the YSRCP had caused injustice to every section of society including women, farmers, students. Pawan Kalyan further said that he had felt bad when a senior leader like Naidu was put behind bars for 53 days.
He said that the countdown for Jagan's ouster had begun. He also said that despite having good acting skills and have many ways to make money, Pawan Kayan said he had hit the roads to save Andhra Pradesh that was totally destroyed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
(Published 29 February 2024, 03:44 IST)