<p>Hyderabad: Several Telugu families visiting Nepal are stranded at a star hotel in Kathmandu amid escalating civil unrest, prompting the Andhra Pradesh government to launch coordinated rescue efforts.</p><p>The affected families are currently staying at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Kathmandu, where reports indicate that agitators have been gathering in groups, confronting hotel guests by knocking on their doors. The hotel management has warned of potential renewed attacks during nighttime hours, including threats of arson attempts.</p><p>As a precaution, the hotel management has decided to relocate all Telugu families to a nearby guesthouse to ensure their safety. The Andhra Pradesh government is in constant communication with the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, coordinating through local representatives to safeguard the welfare of these families.</p><p>Emergency cell set up at AP Bhavan</p><p>In response to the ongoing unrest in Nepal, the Andhra Pradesh government has established an Emergency Cell at AP Bhavan, New Delhi, to provide immediate support and ensure the safety of Telugu citizens stranded in the country.</p><p>Suresh Babu has been appointed Emergency Nodal Officer at AP Bhavan and can be reached at +91 9818395787 for urgent assistance, according to Andhra government officials.</p>.Indefinite curfew imposed in Kathmandu after violent protests over social media ban.<p>Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and AP Bhavan officials to extend all possible support to the affected Telugu citizens. Minister Rammohan Naidu is in regular contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to monitor the situation.</p><p>The Andhra Pradesh government is working closely with the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. Dr Arja Srikanth, Commissioner of AP Bhavan, spoke with Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, who assured full support and assistance to Telugu nationals during this challenging time.</p><p>Meanwhile, former Information Commissioner of India Madabhushi Sridharacharyulu, along with a group of 30 members, is currently stranded in a bus at Bafal, approximately 7 km from Kathmandu. They are receiving assistance from the Indian Embassy, including arrangements for food, accommodation, medical aid, and safety monitorin</p><p>The government has reassured families back home that every effort is being made to ensure the safety and well-being of Telugu citizens in Nepal. The Emergency Cell will operate round-the-clock, coordinating with the Embassy of India in Kathmandu and the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Dr. Arja Srikanth confirmed.</p>