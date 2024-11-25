Home
andhra pradesh

No hidden cameras in girls college hostel, confirms high-level probe

Girl students of SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district had protested in August, alleging secret cameras in the hostel washrooms.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 16:48 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 16:48 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradeshhidden camera

