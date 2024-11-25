No hidden cameras in girls college hostel, confirms high-level probe

<p>Hyderabad: A high level thorough probe ordered by the Andhra Pradesh government confirmed that there were no hidden cameras in the Ladies Hostel washrooms at an engineering college in Krishna district. </p><p>Girl students of SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district had protested in August, alleging secret cameras in the hostel washrooms. </p><p>The protest by girl students in August had led to statewide furore. Additionally, no footage or inappropriate content was found in the devices that were seized from the college.</p>.NHRC notice to Andhra govt over 'hidden camera' found in washroom of girls college hostel.<p>Giving out details about the probe on Monday, Krishna district SP R Gangadhar Rao said that students and parents are assured that there is no need for concern and the case is being investigated thoroughly and will be resolved on its merits.</p><p>On the night of August 29, students residing in the ladies hostel of Gudlavalleru Engineering College raised concerns over alleged secret cameras installed in the third floor common washrooms. The students reported that their peers had informed them about possible video leaks. Disturbed by these allegations, the students staged a protest within the college premises.</p><p>Given the sensitive nature of the incident, the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, had ordered a high level probe and also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).</p><p>A Bomb Disposal Team from Machilipatnam inspected the Common Washrooms using advanced Non-Linear Junction Detectors (NLJD) in the presence of Women and Child Welfare Department officials and selected student representatives. No hidden cameras were detected during this inspection.</p><p>Scientists from CERT-In, New Delhi, and C-DAC, Pune, were invited to analyse the college's network traffic, firewall logs, and system vulnerabilities. They concluded that there were no connections or evidence of secret cameras being linked to the network system, said Krishna district collector, DK Balaji.</p><p><br>Shower heads from the washrooms were seized and sent to Forensic Sciences Lab (FSL), Mangalagiri, for forensic analysis. A total of 9 laptops, 14 cell phones, and one tablet were seized from students for forensic examination. Social media influencers who uploaded videos related to the incident were questioned. None of them had access to any actual footage. Their videos were based solely on interviews with students, added the SP.</p><p>FSL, Mangalagiri, confirmed that the seized devices contained no videos or images related to the washrooms. Showerheads were analyzed, and no hidden cameras were found. Data from the seized devices was separately transferred to external hard drives and sent to CERT-In, New Delhi. The scientists confirmed that there was no evidence of inappropriate material,” said Collector Balaji.</p>