Over 140 diarrhoea cases reported from Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh

The collector observed that 42 more people contracted the disease and turned up for treatment on Wednesday and added that all of them are stable now.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 09:26 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 09:26 IST
