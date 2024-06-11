Home
Pawan Kalyan elected as JanaSena floor leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

The move came ahead of NDA legislators’ meeting to elect TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the House.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 07:00 IST
Amaravati: Janasena party MLAs on Tuesday elected party chief Pawan Kalyan as the floor leader in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

Janasena Tenali legislator N Manohar proposed Pawan Kalyan's name as the floor leader in the Assembly, which was unanimously supported by other members, the party sources said.

Janasena has 21 legislators in the 175-member House.

NDA won a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh with a majority of 164 Assembly seats (TDP-135, Janasena-21 and BJP-8).

Published 11 June 2024, 07:00 IST
