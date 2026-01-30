Menu
News in Pics | January 30, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 01:04 IST
US. President Donald Trump talks about Greenland as a strategic asset that could be bought by Washington, while Denmark asserts its legal sovereignty over the island. For the Inuit people, who have lived here for centuries, no one owns the Arctic land. The concept that ownership is shared collectively is central to the Inuit identity, they say. It has survived 300 years of colonisation and is written into law: People can own houses, but not the land beneath them.

Credit: Reuters

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the "northern lights", illuminates the sky over houses in Kapisillit, Greenland, January 20, 2026. The concept that ownership is shared collectively is central to the Inuit identity. It has survived 300 years of colonisation and is written into law: People can own houses, but not the land beneath them.

Credit: Reuters

The concept that ownership is shared collectively is central to the Inuit identity. It has survived 300 years of colonisation and is written into law: People can own houses, but not the land beneath them.

Credit: Reuters

Published 30 January 2026, 01:04 IST
