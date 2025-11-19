<p>Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh): Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Wednesday participated in the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba here in Sri Sathyasai district.</p>.<p>As part of the celebrations, Modi paid respects and his obeisance to Sathya Sai Baba at his Mahasamadhi in Puttaparthi.</p>.<p>Modi was given Vedic blessing by priests.</p>.<p>Later, he is expected to release a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the life, teachings and the legacy of Sai Baba.</p>.PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.<p>Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and others. </p>